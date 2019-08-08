7 superhuman senses

What's your skill?

Humans vary a lot when it comes to ability. Some of us compose songs that bring others to tears, some run like the wind, and others dream up new technologies that change the world. But that’s only the tip of the ability iceberg. Scientists are discovering that a few of us are capable of far more amazing feats — some of which seem more superhero than human. Granted, most of these super abilities are probably genetic, but it’s fun to imagine that any of us might develop one or two with a little practice. (Editor's note: This gallery has been updated since it was first published in March 2012.)