Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

MNN Galleries

8 deadly diseases cured by modern science

By: Bryan Nelson on June 21, 2019, 12:32 p.m.
Scientist with petri dishes, eradicated diseases

Photo: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

1 of 10

Wiped out

At the beginning of the 20th century, worldwide life expectancy was less than 40 years of age. Today the world average stands at around 72. The single biggest reason for this miraculous leap in longevity has been our ability to cure diseases. Vaccines, antibiotics and advances in medical technology have changed the game. We are still in an arms race against many diseases, but we stand at a unique period in human history where it's possible to imagine a day when we have conquered disease.

Cures have been found for several of history's most feared diseases, and a few diseases have been eradicated. Here's our list of deadly diseases cured by modern science.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated with new information since it was originally published in August 2013.

Related topics: Medicine, MNN lists, Viruses & Diseases
More MNN Health Galleries
Spring grass and allergy season 12 worst U.S. cities for allergy sufferers
scientist in lab 9 of the worst viruses on Earth
junk and sewage in Gowanus Canal 10 examples of why the Superfund program matters