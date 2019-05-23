Do you know the keys to longevity?

A 2014 study found that running can add years to your life, and it doesn’t matter how far or fast you go. Researchers found that the runners, when compared with the non-runners in the study, had a 30% lower risk of death in general and a 45% lower risk of death from heart disease or stroke. Runners lived an average of three years longer than their non-running peers.

Running a minimum of 30 minutes to 59 minutes each week — that adds up to just 5 to 10 minutes a day — at a pace of about a 10-minute mile was associated with the same health benefits as running for longer or faster periods.