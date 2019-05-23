Mother Nature Network
Do you know the keys to longevity?

birthday cake and people
Photo: Flamingo Images/Shutterstock

We all want to have lots of birthdays. It isn't just for the cake and presents, but for the chance to live a long and fulfilling life. Though some factors are beyond your control when pursuing the fountain of youth, there are plenty of things you can do to live a longer life. See how much you know about the keys to longevity.

group of singers
Photo: MANDY GODBEHEAR/Shutterstock
Singing may help you live a longer, happier life because it contributes to:

Research has found that singing in a group is good for emotional and physical well-being. In fact, because it is good for heart health and has so many benefits for the lungs, balance and mental health, researchers are investigating whether singing can have a strong impact on longevity.

bride and groom on wedding cake
Photo: Magdalena Kucova/Shutterstock
Married men live longer than their single buddies.

A survey by Harvard University researchers found that married men are healthier and live longer than their single friends, and marriage deserves some — but not all — of the credit. Researchers found that unhealthy men actually "marry earlier, are less likely to divorce, and are more likely to remarry following divorce or bereavement than healthy men." So, it's not that healthy men are more likely to get married, it's that marriage plays a protective role in a man's overall health.

young woman up late at night working on computer
Photo: Fulltimegipsy/Shutterstock
People with hard-working personalities live:

According to The Longevity Project, a landmark, eight-decade, study, people with conscientious, hard-working personality traits had a longer life by an average of two to three years. That’s equivalent to a 20% to 30% decreased risk of early death.

Woman running in a park
Photo: lzf/Shutterstock
Running at least this much can add years to your life:

A 2014 study found that running can add years to your life, and it doesn’t matter how far or fast you go. Researchers found that the runners, when compared with the non-runners in the study, had a 30% lower risk of death in general and a 45% lower risk of death from heart disease or stroke. Runners lived an average of three years longer than their non-running peers.

Running a minimum of 30 minutes to 59 minutes each week — that adds up to just 5 to 10 minutes a day — at a pace of about a 10-minute mile was associated with the same health benefits as running for longer or faster periods.

woman smelling coffee
Photo: Farknot Architect/Shutterstock
Coffee can help you live longer.

Two 2017 studies indicate that coffee drinking leads to a longer life. The first found that higher coffee drinking results in a lower risk of death due to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and kidney disease, among other conditions. In the second study, participants who drank three cups a day tended to live longer than non-coffee drinkers and saw a reduced risk of death from circulatory diseases and diseases related to the digestive tract.

In both studies, decaf drinkers had the same results as those who drank regular coffee. To get the most benefits, keep your daily coffee drinking to no more than five cups.

Woman at standing desk
Photo: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock
You can add two years to your life by sitting less than three hours a day.

Get off your tush. One study found that sitting for less than three hours a day can add two years to your life. It’s key that you’re exercising, though. Studies have found that sitting can be as dangerous to your health as smoking. Standing up is good for longevity, as well as controlling your weight and cholesterol.

family serving food in homeless shelter
Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
No matter why you volunteer, it can help you live longer.

People who volunteer for selfless reasons live longer than those who do no charity or volunteer work. However, those who volunteer for self-centered reasons or who were forced to do so for work or school, don’t reap the same life-extending benefits. They have a mortality risk that is similar to those who don’t volunteer at all.

couple eating dinner
Photo: Ollyy/Shutterstock
What is the best diet for longevity?

So many studies continue to find benefits of the Mediterranean diet, which focuses on plant-based foods, olive oil, fish and wine. The secret lies in the antioxidants, which can add years to your life.

middle-aged couple walking dog
Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
To add more years to your life:

Your walking speed could impact your longevity. One study found that a 70-year-old man who walks 2.5 miles an hour is expected to live eight years longer than a same-age man who walks only 1 mile an hour. If you’re a woman, the difference is 10 years. A 2019 study found that people who walk faster are more likely to live longer, no matter how much they weigh.

woman hugging dog
Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock
Having a dog can decrease your risk of death by:

Having a dog is linked with a lower risk of death from many causes, according to a 2017 study that followed 3.4 million people in Sweden. Researchers studied men and women between the ages of 40 and 80 and followed their health records and whether they owned a dog for about a dozen years. They found that for people who lived alone, owning a dog can decrease their risk of death by 33% and their risk of cardiovascular-related death by 36%, compared to single people without pets.

