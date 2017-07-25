Dietary supplements are a $32 billion-a-year industry. But are supplements all that necessary? Is it smart to take them?

Could it be that you’re literally peeing your hard-earned money down the toilet?

Worse, could you be doing more harm than good?

Some medical professionals and nutritionists argue that dietary supplements are necessary because:

But look more closely and you can find horror stories about many supplements on the market. According to a report released this week in the Journal of Medical Toxicology, poison control centers in the U.S. receive a call every 24 minutes regarding an adverse exposure to a dietary supplement. The study reported a 49 percent increase in calls from 2005 to 2012. Some 70 percent of those calls were about children, most of whom had been exposed to the supplements accidentally.

The effects of some of these supplements can be serious, too. Yohimbe, a supplement made from an evergreen tree in western Africa, is touted as a treatment for impotence, erectile dysfunction, weight loss, high blood pressure and many other ills, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. But the study found that exposure to yohimbe resulted in the largest proportion of serious outcomes among the more than 2750,000 calls to poison centers that the researchers tracked. Yohimbe can cause changes in heartbeat rhythm, kidney failure, seizures, heart attack and death.

Supplement safety

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) points out that "millions of Americans responsibly consume multi-vitamins and experience no ill effects." However, dietary supplements are not regulated in the same way medications are because they're categorized as food under the 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, which means the FDA considers them safe until proven unsafe. The FDA cautions that "many supplements contain ingredients that have strong biological effects, and such products may not be safe in all people. If you have certain health conditions and take these products, you may be putting yourself at risk."

Other studies have given weight to the FDA's words of caution. A Consumer Reports story outlined a tragic case from 2014. A baby was born two months premature and given a probiotic in the NICU to prevent an intestinal infection. However, the probiotic caused a severe fungal infection in his intestines instead, and the baby died at eight days old. The FDA investigated and found the probiotic was contaminated with the fungus, which led to a massive nationwide recall and a statement from the FDA urging doctors to exercise more caution when using supplements in people with compromised immune systems.

But the danger isn't just for babies. A 2005 study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) concluded, “The evidence for routine use of multivitamin and mineral supplements to reduce infections in elderly people is weak and conflicting.”

Another peer-reviewed study from 2009 was penned by several researchers at the Division of Public Health Sciences, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. After following up with more than 160,000 post-menopausal women during the 1990s, for an average of eight years, the researchers’ study “provided convincing evidence that multivitamin use has little or no influence on the risk of common cancers, CVD (cardiovascular disease), or total mortality in postmenopausal women.”

Debunking supplements doesn’t stop there. Experts at the National Institutes of Health argued in 2006 that there’s no clear evidence that vitamins prevent chronic diseases.

So what have researchers concluded from supplements?

Health benefits of taking multivitamins is still up for debate.

Some people may be getting too much of certain nutrients.

There may be possible interactions between multivitamins and minerals and prescribed or over-the-counter medications.