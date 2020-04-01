Could coronavirus 'immunity passports' get people working again?

Germany is floating an idea that might get millions of people back to work after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's public health agency, in partnership with research groups and hospitals, will conduct a massive study this month, analyzing blood samples from 100,000 people.

Researchers will be looking specifically for coronavirus antibodies, blood proteins the body churns out when it detects foreign substances like bacteria and viruses.

As Futurism notes, the presence of antibodies in the blood indicates that the body mounted a defense against the virus — and lingering antibodies would suggest that the battle has been won.

If that's the case, authorities would then consider issuing a special "immunity passport," which would allow a person to return to the workforce. When enough passports are issued, a population may reach "herd immunity," meaning the majority are no longer susceptible to the disease. People who are infected wouldn't be able to spread the disease so easily among a mostly immunized group.

"Germany appears to be leading the way in the testing and we have much to learn from their approach," the United Kingdom's shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, tells The Guardian. "I've repeatedly called for more testing and contact tracing in the UK, and we should be looking at initiatives like this closely."

How it might work, and how it might not

People bearing an 'immunity passport' could help get the German economy back into gear. (Photo: Frank Gaertner/Shutterstock)

The passport itself is pretty much what the term suggests: an official declaration, confirmed by health experts, that the bearer of said document is free and clear of the novel coronavirus.

But certifying that someone is immune to the disease is murkier. German authorities would base that clearance on whether someone has already had COVID-19. The thinking is that once you get the virus — and fully recover from it — you should be immune for at least a year. And, like a typical travel passport, it would have to be renewed regularly, but in this case, rigorous medical tests would be involved.

The trouble is we simply don't know for certain whether people who have had COVID-19 gain immunity to the virus. And if they appear to be immune, for how long?

Much of the workings of the novel coronavirus — and certainly how to stop it — remain a mystery.

But health experts are hopeful.

"It could be that this coronavirus causes a pretty robust immune response, which is durable and protective for much longer, maybe a year or even five years, but we don't know because it's a new virus," Peter Openshaw, a member of the UK's respiratory virus threats advisory group tells The Guardian. "In subsequent monitoring, it would be really important to determine whether those who do return to normal circulation are in fact protected."

Could coronavirus 'immunity passports' get people working again?

Germany may issue "passports" certifying that people are immune to the coronavirus, but there's a lot of research to be done before that can happen.