Robert Goodman didn't have much time to celebrate his victory over cancer before he had to face a very different ordeal.

While undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for colon cancer, the South Florida teacher had run out of paid sick days.

And the road to recovery would have to be paved by many more.

Desperate, Goodman reached out on social media, posting a selfie directly from his hospital room and asking if there might be any teachers willing to give him their sick days.

"If I can get 20 more sick days from any teacher or district employee volunteers that would allow me to take more time to recover in battle through chemo for 12 weeks which should be enough time for me to complete at least the treatment," he wrote in a Facebook post on July 23.

And those teachers? They stood and delivered.

In fact, it took just four days for Goodman to get the time he needed, as teachers across Palm Beach County gave up their own days off to ensure one of their own got the rest he needed.

"I couldn't believe it happened so fast," Goodman told CNN.

Although, he added, the generosity of his colleagues — many he had never met — was hardly a surprise.

"Teachers are always giving all the time," he told CNN. "When one of their own needs help they'll always step up."

So Goodman won't be wearing a chemotherapy pump in the classroom. He won't be recovering from stage-3 colon cancer while standing in front of a classroom. The way ahead for this 56-year-old teacher is paved — and, more importantly, paid in full — by comrades in education.

And not just by teachers. School staff members, administrators and even lunchroom workers rallied to Goodman's call, transferring 75 sick days to him.

No, Goodman won't be returning to Palm Beach Gardens Community High School this semester.

"Today I would have had to report to work for the first day of school, and I couldn't even sleep last night," he told the Palm Beach Post.

And somewhere along the way, teachers managed to deliver a powerful lesson to us all from the curriculum of compassion.

"Anybody can get cancer, but not everyone is willing to help," Goodman told CNN. "We all have it in us, but it's good to get back in touch with our compassion."

Get better soon, Mr. Goodman. You're a lesson to us all.