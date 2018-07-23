Hoping to give comfort to those facing despair, 18-year-old U.K. college student Paige Hunter tied dozens of supportive notes to Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, England in late June.

"I have placed 40 of these notes to show that it [is] actually alright to not be okay," Hunter posted on Facebook. "I hope that these quotes just help that one person to not commit suicide and know that they are worthy of living. It was emotional as i was placing them people came up to me and told me [their] story and i just want to say if you see this no matter how hard life gets you have to keep on pushing and i know it may not be great right now but it will all be ok in the end i promise you that."

This is one of 40 notes Hunter posted on the Wearmouth Bridge. (Photo: Northumbria Police)

"To everyone that is having a hard time STAY STRONG!!!" she wrote.

Finding comfort in tiny notes

People were definitely reading the inspirational messages.

Just a couple weeks later, an anonymous online post read:

"At 6pm i went down to the bridge with every intention of ending my life to not only find when i get there bright coloured notes at least 40 each side. As i was about to climb over i stopped at a sign that said 'be STRONG because things will get better, it may be stormy now but it never rains forever' and alot more. If it was not for paige i would have been at the bottom of the river and my family would have been broken."

p Hunter hopes that her notes will stop people who might be considering suicide. (Photo: Northumbria Police)

Northumbria Police say Hunter's notes have already saved several lives. They recognized her with a commendation for offering comfort to people in crisis.

"Paige has shown an incredible understanding of vulnerable people in need of support, and this is an innovative way to reach out to those in a dark place," said Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt.

"For somebody so young, Paige has shown a real maturity and we thought it would only be right to thank her personally. She should be very proud of herself."

The power of words. (Photo: Northumbria Police)

"I just want to help people and I've been told it's already helped save six lives," Hunter said after receiving the commendation. "Since I put the messages up I've had a lot of comments from people. They've said it's been really inspiring. It's just amazing, the response it has had."

Hunter has since started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise money for a yet-unnamed mental health charity.

Hunter's commendation reads: "In recognition of your positive action to help the prevention of suicide. The messages of hope you have attached to the Wearmouth bridge are not only thought provoking, but also comforting to those who are struggling to cope and in despair."