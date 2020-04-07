Our food supply system is shaky, but it's not breaking, say experts

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, grocery store shelves were quickly stripped bare as people raced to stock up on supplies. In addition to toilet paper and cleaning products, it was exceedingly difficult to find chicken and meat, dairy products and many food staples. Now, several weeks later, most stores have restocked many of those basics. Depending on where and when you go, you might be able to find everything on your shopping list.

As most restaurants nationwide are closed for dine-in service and Americans are cooking most meals at home, the national food supply is under unusual stress. Experts say yes, it's facing some challenges, but it should be able to deal with them.

The story of chicken

In the early days of the pandemic, it was hard to find chicken anywhere. Shoppers filled their carts with whatever they could find, leaving rows of emptiness where poultry should've been.

Now, grocery store meat cases are starting to fill up again, and chicken prices are dropping. Restaurants have stopped buying in bulk and shoppers who stocked up are starting to use what they've amassed in their freezers.

"Consumers who stockpiled are destocking," economist Will Sawyer of the agricultural lender CoBank tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prices fell by about 20 cents in a week, which is a lot, Sawyer says.

An April 3 report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows prices dropping significantly for whole chickens, breasts and wings. Thighs and wings were more expensive.

Because restaurants aren't ordering the amount of chicken they normally would, many plants are overstocked, reports the USDA. Plants are working to shift poultry packaging from food service to retail, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but it's happening slowly while keeping employees safe during the pandemic.

What's happening to milk

While some consumers are having a hard time finding dairy products, some dairy farmers have been asked to dump their milk. Despite massive demand, disruptions in the food supply chain means they can't get it to market and to the consumers who want it, reports Reuters.

The Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the largest U.S. dairy cooperative, told the news outlet that it had asked some of its 7,500 members to dump their milk, but did not say how many. Dairy farmer Jason Leedle of Chicago said he dumped 4,700 gallons of milk from his 480 cows for several days last week.

Due to school and restaurants closings, the bulk of sales now have to shift to grocery stores instead of wholesale outlets. That has resulted in "logistical and packaging nightmares" for the plants that process dairy products, Reuters points out. In addition, trucking companies are having a hard time finding enough truckers willing to haul products during the pandemic. In addition, the export of dairy has ended for the time being.

Leedle and other farmers will get paid by the cooperatives for the milk they are discarding, but they won't make as much as they would if they were taking it to market.

Adapting to changing times

Because school cafeterias, restaurants and college dining halls no longer need food, food waste is becoming a big problem. Besides dairy farmers dumping milk, farmers are turning their produce directly into mulch because they have no way of getting it directly into the hands of individual companies instead of larger-scale operations, Politco reports.

"The way a client described it is they're seeing a tsunami of demand shift from foodservice to food retail," Bahige El-Rayes, a partner in the consumer and retail practice at Kearney, a consulting firm, tells Politico. "If you're a manufacturer today of food, it's basically how do you adapt? How do you actually take what you sent to restaurants then sell it now to retail?"

The site reports that supermarket chain Kroger is partnering with Sysco and U.S. Foods, two companies that normally work with restaurants and institutions. They're sharing labor and keeping inventory stocked.

There will be enough food

In the beginning of the crisis, there was some concern about food. Would there be enough for everyone? Would shoppers be able to find it?

Industry experts believe the food is there; it just needs to get to consumers.

"There will be enough food produced on the farm," Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, told USA Today. But "there’s a lot of things that happen to the food before it gets to the consumer, whether it be in processing or transportation. If this thing was to get worse, what problems come along with that? None of us really know."

However, food supply shortages won't be an issue, Dan Sumner, director of the University of California Agricultural Issues Center, told USA Today.

"The food supply chain is remarkably resilient and effective," Sumner said. "Sure there are little inconveniences. But the basics are in great shape."

