Rabies, bubonic plague, monkeypox, West Nile encephalitis, Legionnaires' disease, bird flu. Living in proximity to animals means that we are often susceptible to zoonosis — diseases or infections that are naturally transmissible between species or from animals to humans.

Hantavirus is the latest zoonotic disease to infect people in New Mexico reports USA Today. A 27-year-old woman died more than a month after contracting the virus. Even though the virus was no longer active in her system, the damage was already done. Her kidneys failed, and her heart and lungs weakened. A 9-year-old boy was also infected and has undergone several surgeries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 728 cases have been reported in the U.S. as of January 2017. It is an ugly disease and has a mortality rate of 36 percent – mainly because there is no cure.

Hantavirus is carried by rodents, especially deer mice. The virus is found in rodents’ urine, droppings and saliva, however, the animal do not get sick. Humans can become infected with the virus when they come in contact with contaminated dust from mice nests or droppings.

Although the incubation time is not completely understood, it appears that symptoms may develop between one and five weeks after exposure to fresh urine, droppings or saliva from infected rodents.

Early symptoms:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches (especially in the large muscle groups — thighs, hips, back and sometimes shoulders)

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Abdominal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain