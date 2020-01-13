What you need to know about that mysterious Chinese virus

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China may be linked to a virus that has never been seen before. Chinese scientists have identified the virus as a new type of coronavirus, reports the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most coronaviruses cause mild to moderate symptoms like the common cold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But coronaviruses are the same family of viruses that include severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). SARS was first recognized in China in November 2002. It killed 774 of the 8,098 people infected, according to the CDC. It spread to more than two dozen countries including the U.S. and Canada before it was contained.

"There is a strong memory of SARS, that's where a lot of fear comes from, but we're a lot more prepared to deal with those types of diseases," Dr. Josie Golding, from the Wellcome Trust, a London-based research charity, tells the BBC.

Chinese scientists say the new virus is a never-before-discovered coronavirus, which is in the same family as the one illustrated here. (Photo: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock)

Researchers are still working to learn more about the mysterious illness. Here's what we know so far.

Where did it come from?

The strain has been linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China, that has been closed for sanitation since Jan. 1. Local media outlets have reported that the market also sold snakes, marmots, monkeys and other animals. This sparked concerns that the virus was transmitted from animals to humans.

Is it serious?

Since the virus was first detected on Dec. 12, 59 people have been diagnosed with the virus, according to Wuhan's health department. All the patients are in quarantine, with seven in critical condition. An additional 163 people who have been in close contact with the patients are under observation. Some of the patients operated booths at the market.

The main symptom, according to the WHO, with some patients reporting difficulty breathing and X-rays showing some lung lesions.

How fast is it spreading?

Apparently, not very fast. All patients reported symptoms starting between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29 and there have been no new cases since then.

So far, there is no evidence that the illness is spreading from person to person. No medical personnel who have been caring for the patients have become ill.

"It's positive that we've not seen an expansion in cases," Golding tells the BBC. "China is taking it seriously and it could be contained, we have to wait and see."

How worried are people?

In Hong Kong, authorities are urging people with fever and any respiratory symptoms to wear a mask. There has been an increase in demand for the N95 mask made by 3M, which was worn during the SARS outbreak, Time reports. Many commuters have been seen wearing the masks on public transportation, just to be safe.

At this point, health officials are optimistic.

"More than a decade has passed," Xu Jianguo, a former top Chinese public health official, told The Washington Post. "It's impossible for something like SARS to happen again."

