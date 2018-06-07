Summer is that time of year when people are itching to go on vacation, and most will spend hours on the internet researching the best places to visit and reading reviews to help them make a decision.

Yelp is a popular website where people can write reviews on various tourist attractions across the United States and around the world. The company recently created an algorithm to determine the most popular parks in each state based on positive reviews and business star ratings. Yelp partnered with MONEY, which factored in travel, lodging and food costs for a three-day vacation.

From national parks to city walking trails and even conservatories, here are some of the best parks across the U.S.