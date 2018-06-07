Summer is that time of year when people are itching to go on vacation, and most will spend hours on the internet researching the best places to visit and reading reviews to help them make a decision.

Yelp is a popular website where people can write reviews on various tourist attractions across the United States and around the world. The company recently created an algorithm to determine the most popular parks in each state based on positive reviews and business star ratings. Yelp partnered with MONEY, which factored in travel, lodging and food costs for a three-day vacation.

From national parks to city walking trails and even conservatories, here are some of the best parks across the U.S.

Alaska

Anchorage Alaska
Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is a greenbelt tail in Anchorage and spans 11 miles. (Photo: akphotoc/Shutterstock)

Arizona

The Grand Canyon offers plenty of snapshot-worthy views.
The Grand Canyon offers plenty of snapshot-worthy views. (Photo: Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock)

California

China Cove Beach, Point Lobos State Natural Preserve, California
Point Lobos State Natural Preserve is home to unusual rock formations and endangered species and is a popular spot for scuba diving. (Photo: randy andy/Shutterstock)

Delaware

blue park bench on trail
Glasgow Regional Park is perfect for families with walking trails, playgrounds, skate parks and dog parks. (Photo: lenory/Shutterstock)

Florida

egret flying
The Wakodahatchee Wetlands park in Delray Beach is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and home to several species of birds. (Photo: Dennis W Donohue/Shutterstock)

Hawaii

Kauai Hawaii
Waimea Canyon is also known as the 'Grand Canyon of the Pacific' and is 3,000 feet deep. (Photo: Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock)

Iowa

Iowa skyline
Gray's Lake Park is located in Des Moines and includes a lighted bike trail along the lake. (Photo: Dave Reed/Shutterstock)

Louisiana

oak trees with spanish moss
City Park is located in New Orleans and was originally the site of dueling in the 1800s. (Photo: AAlex81/Shutterstock)

Maine

Bass Harbor Lighthouse at sunset, in Acadia National Park, Maine
Bass Harbor Lighthouse glows at sunset, in Acadia National Park, Maine. (Photo: Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Massachusetts

Malus hupehensis chinese crabapple tree
Arnold Arboretum is part of Harvard University and home to hundreds of trees, shrubs and vines. (Photo: Daderot/Wikimedia Commons)

New York

aerial view New York City
Central Park is the most visited urban park in the U.S. (Photo: TierneyMJ/Shutterstock)

North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a popular park for outdoor enthusiasts.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a popular park for outdoor enthusiasts. (Photo: RRuntsch/Shutterstock)

Ohio

Ohio urban park
Washington Park in Cincinnati was the site of the Centennial Exposition of the Ohio Valley and Central States in 1888, which celebrated the settlement of the Northwest Territory. (Photo: Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock)

Pennsylvania

glasshouse building
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is located in Schenley Park in Pittsburgh. It's on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo: Vladimir Martinov/Shutterstock)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island mansion
Cliff Walk is located in Newport and is New England's first national recreational trail. Historic mansions from the Gilded Age are located along the 3.5-mile trail. (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

South Carolina

waterfalls in city park
Falls Park is located on the Reedy River in downtown Greenville. (Photo: Cvandyke/Shutterstock)

Texas

man running on path in city
Butler Park in Austin has several running and biking trails that run alongside Lady Bird Lake. (Photo: Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Utah

The Narrows in Zion National Park is one of countless spectacular sites preserved by our parks system.
The Narrows in Zion National Park is one of countless spectacular sites preserved by our parks system. (Photo: Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock)

Virginia

garden with bridge and water
Maymont is a Victorian estate and public park that features several different garden styles, including this Japanese garden. (Photo: Rodney Martin/Flickr)

Washington

driftwood by water during sunrise
Point Defiance Park in Tacoma includes beaches, gardens, trails and a ferry dock to Vashon Island. (Photo: Gloria V Moeller/Shutterstock)

Here are the best parks in the states not covered above:

Alabama: Railroad Park in Birmingham

Arkansas: Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Roland

Connecticut: Elizabeth Park in West Hartford

Georgia: Piedmont Park in Atlanta

Idaho: Boise River Greenbelt in Boise

Illinois: Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago

Indiana: Indianapolis Canal Walk

Kansas: Shawnee Mission Park

Kentucky: Cherokee Park in Louisville

Maryland: Billy Goat Trail in Great Falls Park in Potomac

Michigan: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire

Minnesota: Lake Harriet in Minneapolis

Mississippi: Vicksburg National Military Park

Missouri: Forest Park, St. Louis

Montana: Glacier National Park

Nebraska: Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha

Nevada: Valley of Fire State Park in Overton

New Hampshire: Lost River Gorge in North Woodstock

New Jersey: Cape May County Park & Zoo

New Mexico: Carlsbad Caverns

North Carolina: Blue Ridge Parkway

Oklahoma: Guthrie Green in Tulsa

Oregon: Multnomah Falls in Bridal Veil

South Dakota: Custer State Park in Custer

Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Vermont: VINS (Vermont Institute of Natural Science) Nature Center in Quechee

West Virginia: Harpers Ferry National Historic Park

Wisconsin: Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo

Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park

District of Columbia: Meridian Hill Park

Related on MNN: