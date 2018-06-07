Summer is that time of year when people are itching to go on vacation, and most will spend hours on the internet researching the best places to visit and reading reviews to help them make a decision.
Yelp is a popular website where people can write reviews on various tourist attractions across the United States and around the world. The company recently created an algorithm to determine the most popular parks in each state based on positive reviews and business star ratings. Yelp partnered with MONEY, which factored in travel, lodging and food costs for a three-day vacation.
From national parks to city walking trails and even conservatories, here are some of the best parks across the U.S.
Alaska
Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is a greenbelt tail in Anchorage and spans 11 miles.
(Photo: akphotoc/Shutterstock)
Arizona
The Grand Canyon offers plenty of snapshot-worthy views.
(Photo: Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock)
California
Point Lobos State Natural Preserve is home to unusual rock formations and endangered species and is a popular spot for scuba diving.
(Photo: randy andy/Shutterstock)
Delaware
Glasgow Regional Park is perfect for families with walking trails, playgrounds, skate parks and dog parks.
(Photo: lenory/Shutterstock)
Florida
The Wakodahatchee Wetlands park in Delray Beach is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and home to several species of birds.
(Photo: Dennis W Donohue/Shutterstock)
Hawaii
Waimea Canyon is also known as the 'Grand Canyon of the Pacific' and is 3,000 feet deep.
(Photo: Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock)
Iowa
Gray's Lake Park is located in Des Moines and includes a lighted bike trail along the lake.
(Photo: Dave Reed/Shutterstock)
Louisiana
City Park is located in New Orleans and was originally the site of dueling in the 1800s.
(Photo: AAlex81/Shutterstock)
Maine
Bass Harbor Lighthouse glows at sunset, in Acadia National Park, Maine.
(Photo: Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)
Massachusetts
Arnold Arboretum is part of Harvard University and home to hundreds of trees, shrubs and vines.
(Photo: Daderot/Wikimedia Commons)
New York
Central Park is the most visited urban park in the U.S.
(Photo: TierneyMJ/Shutterstock)
North Dakota
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a popular park for outdoor enthusiasts.
(Photo: RRuntsch/Shutterstock)
Ohio
Washington Park in Cincinnati was the site of the Centennial Exposition of the Ohio Valley and Central States in 1888, which celebrated the settlement of the Northwest Territory.
(Photo: Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock)
Pennsylvania
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is located in Schenley Park in Pittsburgh. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.
(Photo: Vladimir Martinov/Shutterstock)
Rhode Island
Cliff Walk is located in Newport and is New England's first national recreational trail. Historic mansions from the Gilded Age are located along the 3.5-mile trail.
(Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)
South Carolina
Falls Park is located on the Reedy River in downtown Greenville.
(Photo: Cvandyke/Shutterstock)
Texas
Butler Park in Austin has several running and biking trails that run alongside Lady Bird Lake.
(Photo: Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock)
Utah
The Narrows in Zion National Park is one of countless spectacular sites preserved by our parks system.
(Photo: Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock)
Washington
Point Defiance Park in Tacoma includes beaches, gardens, trails and a ferry dock to Vashon Island.
(Photo: Gloria V Moeller/Shutterstock)
Here are the best parks in the states not covered above:
Alabama: Railroad Park in Birmingham
Arkansas: Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Roland
Connecticut: Elizabeth Park in West Hartford
Georgia: Piedmont Park in Atlanta
Idaho: Boise River Greenbelt in Boise
Illinois: Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago
Indiana: Indianapolis Canal Walk
Kansas: Shawnee Mission Park
Kentucky: Cherokee Park in Louisville
Maryland: Billy Goat Trail in Great Falls Park in Potomac
Michigan: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire
Minnesota: Lake Harriet in Minneapolis
Mississippi: Vicksburg National Military Park
Missouri: Forest Park, St. Louis
Montana: Glacier National Park
Nebraska: Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha
Nevada: Valley of Fire State Park in Overton
New Hampshire: Lost River Gorge in North Woodstock
New Jersey: Cape May County Park & Zoo
New Mexico: Carlsbad Caverns
North Carolina: Blue Ridge Parkway
Oklahoma: Guthrie Green in Tulsa
Oregon: Multnomah Falls in Bridal Veil
South Dakota: Custer State Park in Custer
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Vermont: VINS (Vermont Institute of Natural Science) Nature Center in Quechee
West Virginia: Harpers Ferry National Historic Park
Wisconsin: Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo
Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park
District of Columbia: Meridian Hill Park