5 tips to make your tiny house stand out

You're probably thinking, how can anyone live in such a small space? The answer is: quite comfortably. Take a closer look at the benefits of tiny living, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. Take the price tag for example; at an average of $60,000 for a move-in ready tiny, homeowners can often ditch their mortgage completely. The money saved means tiny dwellers have more freedom to focus on what makes them happy.

Contrary to what you might think, tiny homes are able to house nearly all of the features of a standard residential home (on a smaller scale, of course). They do, however, require homeowners to think creatively about how best to incorporate function and design. It simply isn't a clever use of space to make room for features that don't also provide a service. Luckily for us, there are a number of thoughtful additions tiny homeowners can include to make their homes stand out from the rest.

1. Elevator bed

This home features three sleeping areas and an elevator bed. (Photo: Sun Bear Tiny Homes)

A loft bedroom is yesterday's news. The latest and greatest in tiny house sleeping arrangements is the elevator bed; a lift system that brings your crash pad to ground level or to the ceiling at the push of a button. It's the perfect space-saving solution because you don't need a ladder or stairs to hit the hay.

2. Rooftop deck

Who doesn't love star-gazing? An easy way to make your tiny house pop is with the addition of a rooftop terrace. It creates more space for entertaining and enjoying the beauty of nature with loved ones. But be warned; your tiny home will become a regular hang-out spot for friends, family, and possibly passersby.

3. Sliding barn door

Sliding doors are best for tiny homes because they take up little space while creating privacy. (Photo: Sun Bear Tiny Homes)

Tiny houses typically combine efficient use of space and low environmental impact — and let's not forget design! In this case, a sliding barn door ticks off all the boxes. It allows you to create a separate space, while also acting as a rustic feature piece in your home.

4. Floor-to-ceiling windows

To make a home feel more spacious, floor-to-ceiling windows work great by allowing in a lot of sunlight. (Photo: Matthew Hamilton/Unsplash)

Abundant natural light and views for days ... nothing is more inviting than a bright and airy space to read, do work or simply relax. Not to mention the fact that the more natural light there is in a small space, the bigger it appears.

5. Secret storage

The key to making a tiny home work is to maximize all available areas for storage. (Photo: Sun Bear Tiny Homes)

Constructing hidden storage spots in a tiny home goes a long way. Think underfloor compartments, cupboards in stairs, and window seat storage. Ensuring you use every available nook and cranny makes your home one of a kind.

What began as a way to live simply and inexpensively has turned into an entire movement of people who made tiny living into the lifestyle it is today. Clever and useful features make these homes both thoughtful and interesting; a unique blend of both function and aesthetics. A set of detailed tiny house floor plans is a good place to start. You can then figure out how to best incorporate your must-have features.

As a homeowner, your humble abode already goes against "the norm." The addition of some of the previously mentioned features will not only make your home stand out, but they'll also help you to make the most out of your small space.

Molli McGee is a U.S. citizen currently living in Cape Town, South Africa. Aside from writing about tiny houses, Molli loves to be at the beach and eat food (often at the same time). As an avid surfer and beach-goer, she does her best to promote a sustainable way of living.

