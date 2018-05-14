If you're of the mind that the reality surrounding you could use a touch of artistic talent, the new augmented reality app Artopia is your gateway to a whole new canvas.

Created by software developer Omar Khalil, the new app leverages your smartphone's camera to turn your finger gestures into a 3D paintbrush. Think of it as a kind of augmented reality experience like Pokemon GO!, but with the potential to run into an elaborately painted sculpture rather than a creature. As with Instagram, once you come across a piece of art, you can touch upon a small heart underneath to "like" the creation.

Objects created in Artopia are stored in the cloud, so you never know, as the video below shows, where you might come across a piece of art.

Of course, none of these artistic pieces will become "real" unless you're using your smartphone camera to view the world around you. Still, as the world of augmented reality moves ever closer to something akin to a lightweight pair of glasses (or, as the series "Black Mirror" has shown us, a set of contact lenses), we wouldn't be surprised if virtual displays of public art become commonplace. Of course, Khalil is also aware that augmented-inspired graffiti could also invite the kind of doodles and messages that are not tolerated in the real world.

"This is why I'll do my best to implement strong reporting and moderation features, to prevent things like this from happening," Khalil said on Reddit.

While the app is still in development, Khalil has added a sign-up page for those interested in early access. So far, he's been completely overwhelmed by the response.

"Ever since the announcement, the amount of positive feedback and publicity that Artopia has received has been overwhelming," he said, revealing that thousands have already signed up to trial the app. "While I haven't been able to respond to all your messages, rest assured I've read every single one of them. Thank you for all the love!"