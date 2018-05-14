Origami – the art of paper folding — has been around for centuries and involves turning regular paper into something quite wonderful. While most origami involves only paper, Japanese artist Inori uses leaves and flowers to create her origami pieces.
We spoke with the artist about her craft and said she first fell in love with "kusabaanasobi" (Japanese for vegetable origami) when she was a little girl. She would play outside with flowers, finding peace and tranquility in "the very quiet world" of the outdoors. She first began creating her botanical origami two years ago by playing around with a poppy flower.
To create her designs, Inori cuts along the veins of a leaf or flower to get the pieces to bend as naturally as possible. Sometimes though, she will completely dissect a leaf to create a more complex origami animal like a doll from a flower. A single creation will take her several hours to complete. It's such a delicate process that one wrong cut or fold would ruin the whole origami.
落ち椿で赤い着物の女の子を作ります🌺— inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 27, 2017
花二つ、蕾一つ、葉一枚、茎少しでできています。
道具は使いません。
椿の花の雄しべを切るときに葉っぱのギザギザを使っているのは爪で切ると爪が黒くなるからです💧
とても可愛くてお気に入りの遊びです🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/uJPM3mgL4g
Arguably, the best part of Inori's origami is seeing the work come to life. Since her origami is made of natural items, they bend and move quite easily with just the slightest touch of her hand.
ヤマブキの葉でオバケ👻を作ります。（過去の動画です） pic.twitter.com/nX9Oem9dn1— inori (@kusabanaasobi) April 22, 2018