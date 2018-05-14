Origami – the art of paper folding — has been around for centuries and involves turning regular paper into something quite wonderful. While most origami involves only paper, Japanese artist Inori uses leaves and flowers to create her origami pieces.

We spoke with the artist about her craft and said she first fell in love with "kusabaanasobi" (Japanese for vegetable origami) when she was a little girl. She would play outside with flowers, finding peace and tranquility in "the very quiet world" of the outdoors. She first began creating her botanical origami two years ago by playing around with a poppy flower.