The Sony World Photography Awards aren't like other photo competitions that focus solely on nature or wildlife. This year's winning images illustrate hauntingly captivating people and places from different cultures around the world.

The judges noted that this year's winners "could not have been more diverse" with their images of intimate portraits and enchanting landscapes. "In choosing the winners, the images all had to have something special — whether it be composition, impact, skill, a portrayal of a unique event or informing in a new way," said Zelda Cheatle, chair of judges.

About 320,000 photos were submitted from more than 200 countries and territories, and these are the images that won first place in 10 open competition categories. The overall grand prize winner will be announced on April 19.