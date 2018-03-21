The Sony World Photography Awards aren't like other photo competitions that focus solely on nature or wildlife. This year's winning images illustrate hauntingly captivating people and places from different cultures around the world.

The judges noted that this year's winners "could not have been more diverse" with their images of intimate portraits and enchanting landscapes. "In choosing the winners, the images all had to have something special — whether it be composition, impact, skill, a portrayal of a unique event or informing in a new way," said Zelda Cheatle, chair of judges.

About 320,000 photos were submitted from more than 200 countries and territories, and these are the images that won first place in 10 open competition categories. The overall grand prize winner will be announced on April 19.

First place: Culture

sony world photography man in mask culture category
(Photo: Panos Skordas/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Enhanced

Sony World photography swimming competition aerial enhanced category
'Every Breath you Take' (Photo: Klaus Lenzen/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Portraiture

sony world photography man in yellow outfit portraiture category
'Emile' (Photo: Nick Dolding/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Wildlife

sony world photographer deer in misty woods wildlife category
'An Unexpected Meeting' (Photo: Justyna Zduńczyk/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Travel

sony world photography cabin mountains snow travel category
'Shapes of Lofoten' (Photo: Mikkel Beiter/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Landscape & Nature

sony world photography forests landscape and nature category
'Early Autumn' (Photo: Veselin Atanasov/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Architecture

sony world photography black and white snow building architecture category
'The Man and the Mysterious Tower' (Photo: Andreas Pohl/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Motion

sony world photography diver high diveboard motion category
'The Highest Platform' (Photo: Fajar Kristianto/Sony World Photography Awards)

First place: Street photography

sony world photography elderly woman pushing walker sidewalk street photography category
'Old Friends' (Photo: Manuel Armenis/Sony World Photography Awards)
