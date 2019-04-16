Now that the flames that devastated the wooden medieval roof structure of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris have finally been extinguished, attention has turned to surveying the damage, tallying what's lost, and racing to save what precious relics may yet remain inside.

According to French officials, those working within Notre Dame at the time of the fire acted quickly to remove artifacts that could be moved by hand.

"Notre Dame's treasury, which included, for example, the Crown of Thorns and the Tunic of Saint Louis, is safe in Paris City Hall," said Franck Riester, France's culture minister, on French radio on Tuesday morning.

Less unclear at the moment are the state of the massive statues and artwork still housed within the cathedral, many of which may have suffered from water and smoke damage. Plans are already in place to begin moving some of the cathedral's greatest paintings on April 19 to the Louvre for protection and restoration.

"We assume they have not been damaged by the fire, but there will eventually be damage from the smoke," Riester told AFP.

The cathedral's three iconic rose windows, the oldest dating back to 1250, are also safe, but they may have suffered damage from both the smoke and intense heat. According to Notre Dame's heritage director, only a single piece of interior architecture –– the high altar installed in 1989 –– was severely damaged by the falling spire.

"We have been able to salvage all the rest," Laurent Prades told AFP. "All the 18th-century steles, the pietas, frescoes, chapels and the big organ are fine."

Below is a gallery showing both the aftermath of the fire and the fortuitous removal of several statues earlier this month before the ill-fated restoration work on the Cathedra's spire commenced.