Whether planted in a garden or arranged in a bouquet, flowers please the eye. And while some varieties are more colorful than others, photographer Craig Burrows likes to toy with what Mother Nature started. With the use of fluorescent photography, even the most mundane greenery can become vibrant.

Burrows uses custom ultraviolet (UV) light sources to capture these stunning images. The flowers appear to glow against the stark, black background. But what's causes those intense colors? This is where art meets science. Fluorescence occurs when either visible or invisible radiation is emitted from the flowers and is exposed by UV light. The radiation allows us to see the fluorescent colors, which otherwise wouldn't be visible to the naked eye.

"I like that they are a way to get people interested in the physical process and science rather than just the output of the images themselves."