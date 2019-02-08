It may still be winter, but you can get a jump-start on spring with these stunning photographs of gardens, flowers and flourishing landscapes from around the world.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) is "the world's premier competition and exhibition specializing in garden, plant, flower and botanical photography." In collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, IGPOTY announced this year's winners in 13 categories plus the grand prize winner out of 19,000 entries from more than 50 countries.

The overall winner, and this year's Garden Photographer of the Year, is Jill Pelham from North Yorkshire, England, for her image of allium heads, which you can see above. Pelham created the circular and fluid shapes by using a wet cranotype process, which she described in her submission.

This image of three Allium heads was created using a technique known as wet cyanotype. Two chemicals, ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide, are mixed together to create a photosensitive solution which is painted onto the surface of watercolour paper and left to dry. This process needs to be conducted away from UV light, and once dry, the paper must be kept in a light-proof bag until it is used. Photograms are created by placing a flat object such as leaves or flowers onto the surface of the treated paper with a piece of glass over the top to keep it in position. The paper is then exposed to ultraviolet light – either the sun or a UV light. When using the sun, exposure times vary, depending on the strength of the sun, time of day, weather, time of year and the object being imaged. Wet cyanotype is a modified version of the 19th century photographic printing process, introducing moisture, in a variety of ways, onto the treated paper before exposure. The chemical reaction produces interesting fluid patterns and colours not normally present in a traditional cyanotype print. The resulting pieces are unique and present botanical prints in a different and painterly manner. Each piece is created with plants and flowers from my own garden and exposed using only the North Yorkshire sun.

The judges were impressed by how well Pelham has perfected her craft of wet cranotype over the years.

"Jill’s image has proven that even old techniques are still capable of relevance, originality and immense beauty. Her knowledge and passion for the process has resulted in an extraordinary exposure of the Allium, adding complex textures and color profiles analogous to the pioneering botanical cyanotype prints by English botanist and photographer Anna Atkins in the first half of the 19th century," said Tyrone McGlinchey, IGPOTY managing director. "The resulting exposure clearly draws from this rich and interesting heritage, but is unmistakably different in its approach and execution, making an image fit for the modern age in both its ability to communicate the beauty and importance of plant life as well as its capacity to represent the empowerment of women in art and science."

Pelham's "Fireworks" also won first place in the Abstract Views category. You can see the other first-place category winners below. These images and more will be on display on the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and also will be part of a touring exhibition around the world.