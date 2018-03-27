Festival of Light turns Frankfurt into a kaleidoscope

Frankfurt was awash artistic displays of lights last week during the biannual Luminale Festival of Light.

Launched in 2000, the festival is held at the same time as Light + Building, an industrial trade fair focused on lighting and electrical engineering. Buildings around Frankfurt, from skyscrapers to private homes to churches, become works of art created with lights. Some instllations are inside the buildings, while others are projected onto the the buildings or on the surrounding streets.

The image above is part of artist Philipp Geist's installation, "Frankfurt Fades," one of many that were on display during Luiminale. Römer, the building to left, is one of Frankfurt's most iconic medieval buildings and operates as the city hall. Geist's installation included art projected onto the building and art placed inside the building as well, combining carefully composed painted pieces with typography graphics, some of which are visible in the image. The piece was intended to bring visitors on a trip through time, chronicling Frankfurt's place in history from the Roman Empire to today. Visitors were also encouraged to add to the installation using chalk and crayons.

The video below gives you a sense of the installation in action.

