There are makeup artists, and then there are artists who create illusions, blurring the line between what is real and what is fake. Serbian artist Mirjana Milosevic is that artist. She calls herself a "skin illusionist," and once you see her work, you'll understand why.

Milosevic uses only makeup, yet she transforms her body into captivating (and sometimes creepy) body deformations. Her goal is "to make people see something that doesn't really exists with only makeup," she told MNN.

The process takes her several hours, and she says the hardest part is training her mind to paint the opposite way since she's looking in a mirror while she applies the makeup. Another challenge is holding her breath for long periods of time to ensure a "successful and perfect illusion." She achieves the 3-D look by using different tones of a similar color and lots of shading.

In 2016, she won first place in the international NYX Face Awards competition for her Jack-in-the-box. You can watch her painstaking attention to detail in the video above.

As she points out on her Facebook page, Milosevic says she learned to draw before she learned to walk. As a child, she "was drawing every day on every surface she could reach." After having her own children, she was inspired in 2012 to learn face painting and the basics of makeup art. Since then, she has competed in competitions around the world — all while sharing her personal mantra: "This world needs colors and beautiful things."