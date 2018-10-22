From insects to plants and even the human eye, these images capture the illuminating and fascinating details of living objects.

The 44th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition received nearly 2,500 submissions from 89 countries and selected the top 20 images.

This year's first-place winner is Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi for his photo of an Asian red palm weevil. This type of beetle is usually less than 11 millimeters long and is found in the Philippines. Al Habshi captured the image by stacking 128 micrographs on top of each other. "The main challenge was to show the black body against the black background without overexposing the skin and scales," Al Habshi told the judges.

"Because of the variety of coloring and the lines that display in the eyes of insects, I feel like I'm photographing a collection of jewelry," said Al Habshi. "Not all people appreciate small species, particularly insects. Through photomicrography we can find a whole new, beautiful world which hasn't been seen before. It's like discovering what lies under the Ocean's surface."



Take a look at the other 19 images below and see if you can guess what the photo is before reading the caption. You may be surprised by what you learn.