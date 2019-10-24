From the geometric patterns of a housefly's eye to the colorful inner workings of a pregnant crustacean, the winners of this year's Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition all captured magical microscopic moments.

First place went to the vibrant image of a developing turtle above. It was created by microscopy technician Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler, a recent graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Using fluorescence and an optical image technique known as stereo microscopy, they stacked and stitched together hundreds of images to create this final photo.

"Microscopy lets us zoom in on the smallest organisms and building blocks that comprise our world – giving us a profound appreciation for the small things in life that far too often go unnoticed," said Kugler, "It allows me to do science with a purpose."

"We are inspired by the beautiful images we see through the microscope," added Zgoda, "It's humbling and deeply fulfilling to be able to share that science with other people."

Their winning turtle image was just one of more than 2,000 entries received from nearly 100 countries in the 45th annual competition.

"The Nikon Small World competition has been bringing stunning scientific images to the public for 45 years now," said Eric Flem, communications manager, Nikon Instruments. "Our goal has always been to show the world how art and science intersect. As new imaging and microscopy techniques develop over the years, our winners showcase these technology advances more and more creatively."

Here's a look at the other top winners in this year's contest. Look at the captions to see what these very up-close-and-personal photos have captured.