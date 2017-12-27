Origami has been around for centuries and is hugely popular in many Asian countries. It involves folding paper into different shapes until it forms a recognizable object, like a crane. The crane, arguably the most iconic object in origami, symbolizes health, fidelity and truth.
Artist Cristian Marianciuc has taken the art of folding paper to another level.
Two years ago, Marianciuc embarked on an ambitious goal to create a new origami crane every day for a year.
Once he finished a year's worth of cranes, he attempted to craft one every day for 1,000 days, known as "senbazuru." In Japan, senbazuru are 1,000 origami cranes that are tied together with string. Legend has it that cranes can live for 1,000 years. Therefore, each crane represents a year.
Senbazuru are popular at weddings, symbolizing a thousand years of happiness and health for a couple.
On Sept. 27, Marianciuc reached his goal, folding and decorating more than 1,000 cranes in 1,000 days. He still folds regularly — though not every day — and hopes to take his art on the road in a traveling exhibition.
Here are a few more of Marianciuc's creations.