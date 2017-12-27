Origami has been around for centuries and is hugely popular in many Asian countries. It involves folding paper into different shapes until it forms a recognizable object, like a crane. The crane, arguably the most iconic object in origami, symbolizes health, fidelity and truth.

Artist Cristian Marianciuc has taken the art of folding paper to another level.

Two years ago, Marianciuc embarked on an ambitious goal to create a new origami crane every day for a year.