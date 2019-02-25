More than 3,000 years ago, deep below the surface of the Valley of the Kings, someone sealed one of a series of nested shrines protecting the final resting place of the young pharoah Tutankhamun with an intricate combination of knots and clay. There it remained, fully intact for more than 32 centuries, until until Feb. 16, 1923, when famed archaeologist Howard Carter breached the seal and explored the riches of the inner burial shrines for the first time.

It was arguably one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the 20th century, but beyond all the gold and historical riches, it's worth asking: How in the world did rope from ancient Egypt manage to survive until 1923?

Like other organic materials found within tombs in the Valley of the Kings, including items such as honey, bread and beer residue, the rope binding the fifth shrine door to Tut's final rest place benefited from the extremely arid environment of the desert region and the low-oxygen level of the sealed tomb.

"Tombs are sealed to the outside," explains the site Rare Historical Photos. "Bacteria can break things down as long as they have oxygen, but then they effectively suffocate. It's not uncommon to find rope, wooden carvings, cloth, organic dyes, etc. in Egyptian pyramids and tombs that wouldn't have survived elsewhere in the world."