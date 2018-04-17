Akie Nakata has always had a love for nature and art. Ever since she was a little girl, she has collected stones and drawn animals. But it wasn't until she stumbled upon a river stone shaped like a rabbit that she was inspired to combine her two interests.

But stones aren't just inanimate objects to be painted over. They are so much more than that to her. She believes that stones have souls just like animals.

"When I think of the long time it takes for a stone to change from a huge boulder in the mountains to the size and shape it has, as it rests in my palm, I feel the history of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed over the millennia, and I feel the story inside it," she tells MNN. "I feel the breath of life inside each stone."