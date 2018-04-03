When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in May, their royal nuptials will be graced by flowers in bloom throughout the English countryside.

Kensington Palace has announced that renowned florist Philippa Craddock has been selected to lead a team who will decorate the interiors of St. George’s Chapel and St. George’s Hall with locally sourced blooms and branches. When possible, many of the plants will be taken directly from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, with beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves in the mix.

Even The Royal Parks will contribute with bee-friendly flowers from their wildflower meadows.

"These plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment," added officials.

Philippa Craddock says she's worked closely with Harry and Meghan to choose floral arrangements that represent them as a couple. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Craddock has her favorite flowers (white bouvardia is at the top of her list), she always draws inspiration for arrangements from her clients. To that end, she's worked closely with Meghan and Harry to choose the blooms and scents that will dazzle their guests' senses.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure," she said in a statement. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

While we'll have to wait until the royal wedding kicks off on May 19 to see what Craddock creates, you can view some of her beautiful designs from previous nuptials below.

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on Aug 18, 2014 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on Sep 20, 2015 at 5:44am PDT

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:43am PST

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:20am PST