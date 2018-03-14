The Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex, is recognized around the world for its dedication to the arts and sciences.

Its annual photo contest supports that mission, highlighting images that showcase all the world has to offer. This year, the Smithsonian received 48,000 submissions from 155 countries and territories in the following categories — Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images and Mobile.

Finalists have been announced in every category, which is what we're sharing here, but there's also an opportunity to weigh in: You can vote for the Readers' Choice award. Voting is limited to one vote per person per day.

To make sure you're a well-educated voter, here's some information about each of the finalists. Photographer Tanya Sharapova is a finalist in the Altered Images category. She captured the image above of a rhino in Chitwan National Parkin Nepal. "It was a pure adventure to follow wild rhinos in their natural habitat," Sharapova said in her submission. "The red color of the grass comes from my imagination."