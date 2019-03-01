While most photography competitions focus on a particular subject or theme, the Sony World Photography Awards sets its self apart by celebrating contemporary photographic works of art that portray a vast tapestry of culture, life and nature.

Here we highlight the winners of the open competition category.

In its 12th year, the 2019 open competition features 10 category winners out of thousands of entries from 195 countries and territories. Every photograph submitted for the open competition was automatically entered into the national awards competition if the photographer was from one of the 62 nations on their list. This year, several open competition category winners also won national awards. You can see all 62 national award winners here.

"The single images I saw across the Open competition were extremely dynamic ... From all the disciplines I’ve ever worked within I saw a really good range of photography entered into the competition," said Rebecca McClelland, 2019 open competition chair.



The photograph seen above, "Harmony," won the Motion category. You can see the other winners below. Still to come are the professional and student competitions’ shortlist announcement on March 26 and on April 17, the Photographer of the Year, Overall Open winner, Student, Youth winners and Professional category winners will be revealed. All Sony World Photography Awards winners will be on display at Somerset House in London from April 18-May 6.