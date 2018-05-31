This spokeless Ferris wheel may leave you speechless

Standing 476 feet (145 meters) tall, the Bailang River Bridge Ferris Wheel is a marvel of architectural engineering.

The Ferris wheel has something else going for it, too: It doesn't have any spokes.

Constructed in a grid design and inspired by the structure of kites, the Bailang River Bridge wheel doesn't actually turn. The 36 carriages, each of which accommodates 10 people, are affixed to a gear that runs the circumference of the wheel, like a round track. This gear is what turns, completing a rotation every half hour or so.

Each of the carriages has WiFi and a television screen inside, allowing riders to easily upload videos and selfies — or watch something else if they get tired of this incredible view for some reason.

The Bailang River Bridge Ferris Wheel is located in China's eastern Shandong province. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

While this isn't the only centerless Ferris wheel in the world, it is the biggest. It unseat Japan's Big O in Tokyo Dome City after it was completed in May 2017. Of course, the Big O has karaoke in some of the gondolas and a roller coaster goes through its center, so that's a less contemplative experience.

Related on MNN: 13 high and mighty Ferris wheels