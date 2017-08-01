Colour pop #UpFest2017 pic.twitter.com/5A4I8OeBbO— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
Upfest, which is short for Urban Paint Festival, is Europe's largest street art and graffiti festival. This year's event just wrapped up in Bristol, England, where more than 300 artists from across the globe painted walls and buildings all over the city as tens of thousands of visitors watched.
Wowzer! #Upfest has been incredible today! #kobra pic.twitter.com/oPMuk91n6M— Sam Pierpoint (@sampierpoint) July 29, 2017
Some of the artists who attended this year's gathering included Jody Thomas, Buff Monster, Will Barrass & Xenz, and Kobra, who painted a portrait of John Lennon (shown in the video above) on the side of The Tobacco Factory.
Start them young #UpFest2017 @mondevane pic.twitter.com/WWaQCjjW9Y— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
Artists braved the rain to showcase their talent, including artist Mon Devane, who painted the image above.
This year was the 40th anniversary of one of Bristol’s best-known characters — Aardman Animations’ Morph, a clay stop-motion animated comedy series. Artist and Bristol native Cheo painted a number of murals, including the one above around North Street in honor of the occasion.
A stunning Frieda Kahlo by #Tadlock pic.twitter.com/c8q2NyjEbo— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
Upfest is nearly a decade old, and it has grown quite a bit since it started out in 2008 as just a small gathering of friends. Here are more scenes from the 2017 paint festival.
These guys have finished this brilliant #BreakingBad piece - nice work! 👌🏼 #Upfest2017 pic.twitter.com/Fa5H0qKXvw— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
There's some brilliant progress being made on this year's subway carriage makeover #Upfest2017 pic.twitter.com/CsvYz8SY89— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
Incredible portraits #carleendesozer pic.twitter.com/aZ70vDBKit— UPFEST (@Upfest) July 30, 2017
Rain rain go away! And it did. BRILLIANT day @Upfest @ashtongatestad today. #lovebristol #streetart #graffiti pic.twitter.com/BIXVEPQGMx— Colourful Minds (@colourful_minds) July 30, 2017
