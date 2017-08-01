Upfest, which is short for Urban Paint Festival, is Europe's largest street art and graffiti festival. This year's event just wrapped up in Bristol, England, where more than 300 artists from across the globe painted walls and buildings all over the city as tens of thousands of visitors watched.

Some of the artists who attended this year's gathering included Jody Thomas, Buff Monster, Will Barrass & Xenz, and Kobra, who painted a portrait of John Lennon (shown in the video above) on the side of The Tobacco Factory.

Artists braved the rain to showcase their talent, including artist Mon Devane, who painted the image above.

This year was the 40th anniversary of one of Bristol’s best-known characters — Aardman Animations’ Morph, a clay stop-motion animated comedy series. Artist and Bristol native Cheo painted a number of murals, including the one above around North Street in honor of the occasion.

Upfest is nearly a decade old, and it has grown quite a bit since it started out in 2008 as just a small gathering of friends. Here are more scenes from the 2017 paint festival.

Best animals at #upfest @upfest #bristol

A post shared by Alexa Duckworth-Briggs (@alexaontherunhealth) on

Related on MNN: