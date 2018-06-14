If you've ever eaten at a fine dining establishment, chances are you've seen butter in delicate shapes arrive with your warm loaf of bread. Sometimes, the designs are so pretty that you dance around it, trying not destroy the art before you slather it on your slice.

Those fancy little flowers and circular designs may seem impressive, but they pale in comparison to the intricate artwork of Tibetan monks, who painstakingly create tsepdro, art made from butter.

Tsepdro is the ancient tradition of monks creating religious symbols out of butter during Losar, the Tibetan New Year.