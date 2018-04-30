If your idea of the perfect summer job includes regaling tourists with stories of human history spanning thousands of years, a recent job vacancy at one of Scotland's best known prehistoric archaeological sites might be worth pursuing. Historic Environment Scotland, a government agency tasked with protecting the country's vast history, is seeking a guide to help lead tours and maintain the ruins of Jarlshof. Located in the Shetland Islands, the site represents thousands of years of human occupation, with the main settlement dating as far back as 2500 B.C. to the Bronze Age.

Subsequent inhabitants from the Iron Age to later Pictish and Norse peoples built their settlements in and on the remains of previous structures. Ruins of note include a Bronze Age smithy, Iron Age roundhouses, a Viking longhouse, and a medieval stone farmhouse abandoned in the 17th century. It's estimated that the site was in constant use for at least 4,000 years.

While Jarlshof today enjoys international fame and annual visits from thousands of tourists, it wasn't until the late 19th century that the site was known. A violent storm in 1897 eroded a massive part of the promontory on which the site resides, exposing the ancient structures hidden within its banks. A landowner by the name of John Bruce began the initial excavations, with archaeologists exposing the rest of the ruins over the next 50 years.

Jarlshof, which means "earl's house," was given to the site by Scottish author Sir Walter Scott, who set part of his 1821 novel "The Pirate" within the medieval stone farmhouse that rises above the wind-swept promontory. Scott's description of the brutal climate paints a vivid picture of the difficult conditions generations of settlers likely faced. "Amid this desolation, the inhabitants of Jarlshof had contrived, by constant labour and attention, to keep in order a few roods of land, which had been enclosed as a garden, and which, sheltered by the walls of the house itself, from the relentless sea-blast, produced such vegetables as the climate could bring forth, or rather as the sea-gale would permit to grow; for these islands experience even less of the rigour of cold than is encountered on the mainland of Scotland; but, unsheltered by a wall of some sort of other, it is scarce possible to raise even the most ordinary culinary vegetables; and as for shrubs or trees, they are entirely out of the question, such is the force of the sweeping sea-blast."