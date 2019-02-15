Piñatas. They're synonymous with holidays and birthday parties, but the art form dates back centuries when they were originally made out of clay pots and used in religious ceremonies and holidays. Nowadays, many people use piñatas as an expensive party decoration, but artist Roberto Benavidez wants to change that. "The piñata has a diverse cultural history, which I feel is a reflection of myself," Benavidez tells MNN. "I am also intrigued by the idea of taking the piñata form, something seen as cheap and disposable, and moving it into the arena of fine art."

Benavidez first became fascinated with sculpting when he was a little boy. "I was working on a ranch with a cousin, and we were bored and he grabbed a hunk of clay soil and worked it into a cube. He told me to watch him as he pressed out the edges and shaped it into a cowboy hat. It was magic to me. I wanted to be able to do that." When he was older, Benavidez enrolled in bronze-casting classes but quickly learned it was too expensive. He wanted to find a sculpting medium that was affordable, accessible and versatile. "I saw a piñata online that someone made for their kid's birthday party that impressed me. It inspired me to [have] a go at one myself. I fell in love with the process. With the piñata-making technique, I had no excuse not to work every day."

For the past decade, Benavidez has pushed the boundaries of piñatas to create art worthy of being on display in a gallery — but not without receiving criticism along the way. "Responses range from appreciation to incredulity. The incredulity lies in the idea that one would spend so much time on such meticulous detail work using such a common material."