Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

MNN Galleries

10 breathtaking stained-glass windows

By: Mary Jo DiLonardo on April 16, 2019, 11:04 a.m.
Rose Stained Glass Window Saint Peter Paul Catholic Church Completed 1924 San Francisco California

Photo: BIll Perry/Shutterstock

1 of 12

Rainbows of light

Found in houses of worship, government buildings and sometimes just structures built with unique art elements, stained-glass windows often portray biblical scenes, geometric patterns or even random designs. Typically made from glass that has been colored with metallic salt, stained-glass windows appeared on the early churches during the 4th and 5th centuries. Some windows are more modern, like this rose window, completed in 1924 in Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in San Francisco, California. Here are some of the most gorgeous examples of stained glass from around the world.

Related topics: Art & Architecture, MNN lists, Travel
More From MNN
canaries at the Paris Bird Market On Sunday, Paris goes to the birds
New York Public LIbrary 20 of the most beautiful libraries in the world
The edge of the Guáitara River and the tip of the Las Lajas Sanctuary are separated by 328 feet. 11 breathtaking churches