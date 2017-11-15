19 of the most beautiful libraries in the world

Beyond words

Libraries are special places. They are the brick-and-mortar repositories of our collective knowledge, and as such, have long been afforded some of the best architecture money can buy. Beyond their often exquisite design — which is enhanced by an abundance of books — are the unique sanctuaries they offer, like cathedrals for readers. While nobody requires a magnificent space to enjoy a good book, the following libraries are nonetheless some of the most beautiful places in the world to revel in the splendors of the written word.

