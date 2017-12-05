December 5, 2017
874.5K
190.2K

7 less-famous natural history museums worth a visit

 PREV NEXT 
Dinosaur skeletons on display in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Dinosaur skeletons on display in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

(Photo: Ray Bouknight/flickr)

Fossils and beyond

When most folks thinks of natural history museums, they think of the paleontological powerhouses: the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., and Chicago's Field Museum.

But it's also worth seeking out natural history museums that don't enjoy the same international notoriety. Visitors to these natural history museums can learn about the natural world past and present minus the maddening crowds (although we can’t guarantee a field-trip-free experience).

Here, you'll find our seven top picks of not-super-famous-but-highly-respectable natural history museums in the U.S. For each, we've provided information about what you’ll find aside from prehistoric fossils — a crowd-pleasing given at any major natural history museum. All of our picks do have paleontological collections, such the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (pictured), but it's worth highlighting what else each museum offers for those who couldn't give a toss about T. rex skeletons.

This gallery has been updated with new information since its original publication in July 2013.

Matt Hickman
December 5, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists, Natural History, Science
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
The Cloud Forest in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay features the world's largest indoor waterfall. 10 most beautiful conservatories around the globe
New York Public LIbrary 19 of the most beautiful libraries in the world
Huacachina is an oasis in southern Peru that has become popular for desert sports. 9 stunningly picturesque oases

Trending on MNN

TRAPPIST Scientist unveils plan to seed another solar system with life from Earth
Chris McCandless in front of his "Magic Bus" in 1992. Why are we still talking about Chris McCandless?
Max the cat sits in front of college building Max the cat loves the library. (The feeling is not mutual.)
Cashew fruit hanging from a cashew tree. Cashews in the raw are not what you'd expect
Montreal hidden caves CROP Explorers discover massive cave system under Montreal
ocean plastic What is the Great Pacific Ocean Garbage Patch?