11 breathtaking churches

Wonders to worship in

From glorious European cathedrals featuring massive stained glass windows and organs, to tiny chapels tucked away in the mountains, beautiful churches are in the eye of the worshiper. Some seat thousands of people who make pilgrimages from around the world to kneel at gold-covered altars. Others have room for only a few, weary travelers who have trekked mountainous terrain just to find some contemplative solitude.

Whether you're looking for classic Gothic masterpieces or unusual spiritual retreats, these churches all offer tremendous beauty from their bell towers to their amazing backgrounds ...