March 21, 2018
874.5K
190.2K

10 book towns where literature is alive and well

 PREV NEXT 
outdoor bookstore

Hay-on-Wye is located on the border between England and Wales.

(Photo: Simon Schultz/Flickr)

Hay-on-Wye

Hay-on-Wye was the original "book town." Today it's still filled with bookstores, many selling used materials and specializing in certain subjects. Some retailers have expanded to include antiques and collectibles on their shelves as well. The book town movement was started in the 1960s by Hay resident Richard Booth, who had the idea to promote his economically struggling town as a destination for book lovers and collectors.

The eccentric Booth once bought a local castle and claimed Hay-on-Wye was an independent country (and he was the king). Whether serious or stunt, the resulting publicity helped the book town idea gain media attention. The castle still stands, and now it has bookshelves outside its gates. In addition to the shops, the town holds the annual Hay Festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and features 1,000 events with authors, artists and musicians. After attending in 2001, former President Bill Clinton called it "Woodstock for the Mind."

Josh Lew
March 19, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Related topics: Books, City & Urban, MNN lists
More From MNN
little girl with climbs stair of books Too many unread books? You have an 'antilibrary,' and that's a good thing
An opulent bookstore in Buenos Aires 10 incredible bookstores in unusual places

Trending on MNN

Fox and snowy owl in snow outside marina building A fox and a snowy owl met on a winter night
Tornado near Wray, Colorado in May 2016 Huntsville, Ala., is the worst city in America for tornado damage
Cao de Gado Transmontanos Big dogs fend off big predators in U.S. trial
interstellar asteroid Bizarre cigar-shaped asteroid is from another star and unlike anything seen before
Blood type personality What your blood type says about you
dog looking sad 11 things humans do that dogs hate