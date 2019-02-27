Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

America's coolest minor league baseball stadiums

 PREV NEXT 
Minor league baseball stadium Durham Bulls

Durham Bulls Athletic Park is one of the country's most famous minor league baseball stadiums.

(Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Back to baseball's heyday

The experience of attending a minor league baseball game can be very different from going to a major league ballpark. The stadiums are more compact and the teams' rosters change frequently. On the other hand, the proximity to the field, the laid-back atmosphere and the (usually) cheaper concessions may evoke a simpler time when baseball was the undisputed king of American spectator sports.

Some minor league stadiums are set in unlikely places. They are sandwiched in the middle of small-city downtown districts, perched right on the waterfront, or placed in the middle of forests, on hills, or next to mountains. Modest grandstands often mean the surroundings are part of the show. Here are 10 minor league baseball parks with attractive surroundings that add to their character.

Josh Lew
February 27, 2019, 9:14 a.m.
Related topics: Art & Architecture, MNN lists, Sports
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
Seattle Gum Wall 10 of the world's most unusual attractions
Tiny Liechtenstein has beautiful views, classic architecture and, best of all, retail outlets. 9 tiny countries with big appeal
Puffins in Iceland on Heimaey Island These 10 bird havens are great for bird-watching

Trending on MNN

Mother duck leading babies on lake 'Super mom' spotted on a Minnesota lake — with 56 ducklings in tow
High Island, also known as Ardoileán, off the coast of Ireland. Uninhabited Irish isle for sale, complete with ruins and 'curse stone'
Monks mound, a Pre-Columbian earthwork located near Collinsville, Illinois Deep layers of ancient human poop were found at the bottom of an Illinois lake
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
students signing day 'Signing Day' recognizes high school seniors starting jobs, not college
The seal protecting the fifth shrine of the burial chamber of the young pharaoh Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. This is the remarkable 3,245-year-old rope that sealed King Tut's tomb