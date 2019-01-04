9 mythical places you can visit in real life

Mother Nature Network
Mount Olympus mythology

Mount Olympus is a central setting in Greek mythology.

(Photo: Lev Paraskevopoulos/Shutterstock)

Where myth and reality meet

We all grew up hearing stories based on myths. Thanks to these tales — and the books, artwork, movies and cartoons they inspired — most of us have developed images of these mythical places in our minds. But not all of these images have to stay locked in the realm of imagination. Many famous legends are set in or inspired by real places.

Yes, some of these fairy-tale destinations are far away. While it may not be practical or financially feasible, it's technically possible to reach these places and see how the real setting matches up with the scenery you've always imagined. At the very least, you can take the armchair approach and catch a virtual glimpse of them for yourself.

Here are nine places where myth and reality merge.

Josh Lew
January 4, 2019, 10:16 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Travel
