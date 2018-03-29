10 stunning outdoor concert venues

A show with a view

Concert venues are usually defined by their list of past acts and their ability to draw current chart-toppers. Fans who frequent modern arenas, modest music bars or grungy warehouse-like clubs may be concerned with acoustics and proximity to the stage, but other than that, the surroundings don’t matter as much as the music.

In a few instances, though, a stage’s surroundings can steal the spotlight, like these outdoor concert venues, where the amazing views and idyllic natural surroundings are an important part of the experience. Some of these forest, seaside or mountain-top venues have become bucket-list items for performers and fans alike, while others are still relatively unknown to all but the most-dedicated music fans.

Here are some outdoor concert venues in the U.S. with amazing natural surroundings.