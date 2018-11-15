Mother Nature Network
10 cultural variations on Thanksgiving

Songpyeon, half-moon-shaped rice cake for Chuseok,

Chuseok, which means 'autumn eve,' is a harvest festival celebrated in North and South Korea. Songpyeon, or rice cakes, are part of the festivities.

(Photo: By sungsu han/Shutterstock)

Harvest festivals around the globe

Thanksgiving is defined by oversized meals with family or close friends (not to mention football games, parades and other modern additions). Historians still debate the origin of American Thanksgiving, but the most common narrative attributes it to early North American pilgrims, who held feasts to celebrate successful harvests. The concept of celebrating agricultural success dates back much further than the 17th century. Ancient Greeks, South Asians, and Celts all marked harvest holidays.

So Thanksgiving-like holidays aren't unique to the United States. Some of these fests, such as Canada's early-October Thanksgiving, closely resemble the Fourth Thursday in November. Other harvest festivals are quite different. They may last for days and feature solemn traditions or pop-music-fueled street parties (or both). Most of these days focus on eating (or overeating).

Here are several examples of other "Thanksgivings" from around the world.

Josh Lew
November 15, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Related topics: Agriculture, Holiday, MNN lists
