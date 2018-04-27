There's a funny little secret about most journalists: Many of them don't just want to listen to the band, they want to be in the band.

In fact, many of them are musicians in their own right. That's the impetus of the White House Correspondents' Jam, a party thrown by the Mother Nature Network, Southern Company, Horton’s Kids, and Artists & Athletes Alliance the night before the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by MNN co-founder and Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, the annual party marries journalists and music for a night of surprises. (We say surprises because, let's be honest, when anyone says they play music on the side, the first thing you want to know is, are they any good?)

And yes, as a matter of fact, they are. These writers and editors and journalists of many stripes put on a good show, which this year will be at The Hamilton on April 27.

The headliners are The Bacon Brothers — that's actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, who have created seven albums together, the most recent being "Driver."

John Roberts, chief White House correspondent for Fox News, will emcee the night’s activities, which is a perfect fit, considering Roberts was a rock journalist early in his career.

The music will also include "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt with The Rough Cuts, Mike Siconolfi and The Six Stars (Wall Street Journal), Tom Toles and Suspicious Package (Washington Post), as well as Steve Liesman and The Mooncussers (CNBC), which also features Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" fame.

Leavell will sit in on a song with each band, giving them a chance to jam with a legend. After all, having fun playing music for a night — and forgetting all the worlds' troubles for a moment — is the point.

