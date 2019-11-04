Cast your vote for your favorite Alka-Rocket challengers Competitors need your help to launch a fan-favorite team into the next round.

Want to be a part of rocket-launching history?

The third annual Alka-Rocket Challenge is underway, and the competing teams need your help. Between Nov. 4 and 15, go to the Bayer US Facebook page and vote for the team you think should move to the next round. The team with the most engagement will be entered to be a finalist for the Alka-Rocket Challenge, with a chance to be the new Guinness World Records title holder for the highest launch of an Alka-Rocket.*

The five finalist teams will be announced on Nov. 18. On Dec. 12, the finalists will travel to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for a chance to win $30,000 and break the world record.

"We are thrilled to bring this challenge back for its third year," said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. "This competition challenges students to think 'outside the box' and apply basic principles of chemistry and physics to help design and launch a rocket. This program continues to highlight the talented young individuals we have pursuing STEM careers across the United States."

*The official title recognized and recorded by Guinness World Records is “highest launch of an effervescent tablet rocket.”