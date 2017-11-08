At first, it was hard to see the masterpiece for all the marbles.

After all, when researchers from the University of Cincinnati dug up what would later be dubbed the “Pyros Combat Agate” from a 3,500-year-old tomb in Greece, it seemed little more than a grime-encrusted bead.

About 1.4 inches long, the stone was among 1,400 items discovered in the grave of an ancient Greek warrior back in 2015, according to a press release from the university.

The tomb itself, near the ancient city of Pylos, was a trove of riches from the Mycenaean era. Flanking a well-preserved skeleton — the so-called “Griffin Warrior” — were gold signet rings, a bronze sword and a plaque depicting the monstrous griffin of legend.

And there was a gemstone that seemed little more than a bauble, covered in an eon’s worth of limestone and grit.

It took two years of scrubbing away that sediment — just routine artifact cleaning — before a stirring image emerged.

An enlarged version of the Pyros Combat Agate. (Photo: The Department of Classics, University of Cincinnati)

No bauble but a gemstone, the relic was intricately etched with a scene of bloody combat. A body lays at a warrior’s feet, while he drives his sword into the neck of another soldier.

“Looking at the image for the first time was a very moving experience, and it still is,” team member Shari Stocker noted in the press release. “It’s brought some people to tears.”

A portrait of a Bronze Age battle, the scene is drenched in violence and emotion. And to make out the details, you would need a photomicroscopy lens — essentially a camera coupled with a microscope.

In fact, some of the lines in this micro-masterpiece span little more than half a millimeter.

A history-changing discovery?

The details are so fine, you would need a microscope to make them out. (Photo: The Department of Classics, University of Cincinnati)

What makes the discovery even more intriguing is that a magnifying lens would have been needed to make those etchings. But researchers tell National Geographic that there’s never been any hint of that kind of tool associated with that time period.

“It seems that the Minoans were producing art of the sort that no one ever imagined they were capable of producing,” Jack Davis of the University of Cincinnati notes in the release. “It shows that their ability and interest in representational art, particularly movement and human anatomy, is beyond what it was imagined to be. Combined with the stylized features, that itself is just extraordinary.”