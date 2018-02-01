Did you wake up with a foreboding sense of deja vu? Like you've lived the exact same day over and over again?

In honor of Punxsutawney Phil and Groundhog Day, the holiday, we've resurrected some of the best lines from "Groundhog Day," the movie. Poor Phil Connors (played with excellent drollness by Bill Murray) was forced to wake up day after day, reliving each run-in with Needlenose Ned, his producer Rita, and his cameraman, Larry. Through his irritation, we gathered these gems.

Enjoy them, and hope tomorrow is a better day— or at least a different one.

Phil: "This is one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather."

Phil: "Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn't one today."

Ned: "Whew! Watch out for that first step. It's a doozy!"

Phil: (to the groundhog) "Don't drive angry! Don't drive angry!"

Phil: "Well maybe the real God uses tricks, you know? Maybe he's not omnipotent. He's just been around so long he knows everything."

'Ned Ryerson! I did the whistling belly-button trick at the high school talent show? Bing! Ned Ryerson! Got the shingles real bad senior year, almost didn't graduate?' (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Ned: "Phil? Phil Connors? Phil Connors, I thought that was you!...Now, don't you tell me you don't remember me because I sure as heckfire remember you."

Rita: "Sometimes I wish I had a thousand lifetimes. I don't know, Phil. Maybe it's not a curse. Just depends on how you look at it."

Phil: "This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat. What a hype. Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it. You're hypocrites, all of you!"

Phil: "OK, campers, rise and shine, and don't forget your booties cause it's cold out there. It's cold out there every day."

Phil: "There is no way that this winter is ever going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don't see any other way out. He's got to be stopped. And I have to stop him."

Phil: "Don't mess with me, pork chop. What day is this?"

Another day, another forecast. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Phil: "You want a prediction about the weather? You're asking the wrong Phil. I'm going to give you a prediction about this winter? It's going to be cold, it's going to be dark and it's going to last you for the rest of your lives!"

Larry: "Did he actually refer to himself as 'the talent'?"

Ned: "Ned Ryerson! 'Needlenose Ned'? 'Ned the Head'? Come on, buddy, Case Western High! Ned Ryerson! I did the whistling belly-button trick at the high school talent show? Bing! Ned Ryerson! Got the shingles real bad senior year, almost didn't graduate? Bing again! Ned Ryerson! I dated your sister Mary Pat a couple of times until you told me not to anymore? Well?"

Phil: "I was in the Virgin Islands once. I met a girl. We ate lobster, drank piña coladas. At sunset we made love like sea otters. That was a pretty good day. Why couldn't I get that day over and over and over?"

Phil: "I'm a god — I'm not the God, I don't think."

Phil: "Come on, all the long distance lines are down? What about the satellite? Is it snowing in space? Don't you have some kind of a line that you keep open for emergencies or for celebrities? I'm both. I'm a celebrity in an emergency."