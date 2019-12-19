Who doesn't love an ugly Christmas sweater?

This is the year to let your inner Christmas geek shine. May the following ugly Christmas sweaters inspire you!
The couple that wears ugly Christmas sweaters together, stays together. (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)
***
Santa riding a dinosaur, of course. (Photo: North Charleston [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)
***
There's just so much going on here. (Photo: Carol VanHook [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)
***
There's so much happiness when you're wearing such ugly attire. (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)
***
Sometimes even dogs are forced to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. (Photo: DaPuglet (Tina) [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)
***
Who said they have to be red and green? (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY-ND 2.0]/Flickr)
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was published in December 2012.