Who doesn't love an ugly Christmas sweater?

This is the year to let your inner Christmas geek shine. May the following ugly Christmas sweaters inspire you!

A man and a woman wear ugly Christmas sweaters The couple that wears ugly Christmas sweaters together, stays together. (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

***

Santa riding a dinosaur, of course. Santa riding a dinosaur, of course. (Photo: North Charleston [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

***

ugly Christmas sweaters There's just so much going on here. (Photo: Carol VanHook [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

***

girls jumping in ugly sweaters There's so much happiness when you're wearing such ugly attire. (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

***

dog in ugly Christmas sweater Sometimes even dogs are forced to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. (Photo: DaPuglet (Tina) [CC BY-SA 2.0]/Flickr)

***

purple ugly Christmas sweaters Who said they have to be red and green? (Photo: TheUglySweaterShop.com [CC BY-ND 2.0]/Flickr)

