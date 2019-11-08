Before you even say, "It's not even Thanksgiving yet!," take a moment to watch this video.

Yes, it's a Christmas commercial. It's also a big nod to the music of the '80s, and it might just put a smile on your face — especially if you're a fan of Simple Minds and their hit, "Don't You Forget About Me."

When a dad comes across the drum set his daughter has circled in the holiday catalogue, it launches a dream of his own and comes full circle, when he and his daughter — played by Nandi Bushell, a real-life drumming protege — rock out in front of an imaginary crowd, complete with a crowdsurfing Teddy bear. The dad is played by Omar Abidi, who's also an accomplished drummer in real life.

The ad is from Argos, a British catalogue retailer, and it's one of the first "big" holiday ads of the season.

So, while we aren't suggesting you go out and buy a drum set, this isn't a bad time to harness the power of your imagination.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Related on MNN:
snowy cabin at night
How 'hygge' can help you get through winter
Norwegian Christmas
11 Christmas traditions we don't have in the U.S.
Norelco Santa, Hershey's kisses handbells, Budweiser clydesdales
12 classic (and mostly cloying) Christmas commercials
Related topics: Christmas, Video
This ad will have you air drumming in no time
A Christmas commercial from British retailer Argos inspires both parents and kids to dream big.