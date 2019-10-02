A video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department has gone viral, bringing attention to a woman whose opera singing in a Metro station is turning heads.

The Los Angeles Times tracked down the woman, Emily Zamourka, and found out she was homeless. She had grown up in Russia imitating the opera singers she saw on television.

The video was taken in the Wilshire-Normandie Metro station and has almost 1 million views just on the original post. Zamourka can be heard singing an opera by Puccini, a famous Italian composer.

She told the Los Angeles Times that she is 52 years old and became homeless after suffering serious financial and health problems.

Since the video was posted, she now gets requests all day to take photos and videos with people passing through the station.

In even happier news, officials in the area, in coordination with the LAPD, are working to help her find a stable job and better resources for housing. A GoFundMe campaign to help Zamourka has already raised more than $50,000.

Homeless woman becomes viral star after singing in Los Angeles metro station

Homeless woman Emily Zamourka became a viral video star after singing in a Los Angeles metro station.