Church festivals are staples of any community, and apparently the sisters at the Our Lady of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland, know how to put on a good one. They even get the local constabulary, An Garda Síochána (Irish police), in on the activities.

This display of footwork took place during a festival over the weekend of May 25-27 at the St. Saviors Dominican Church. While you can hear the goings-on of the festival in the video, clearly the real attraction was one of the sisters showing off her fancy footwork with a police officer in a game of keepie uppie, or kick ups. She looks a bit smoother than he does. Obviously she hasn't been able to kick a lifelong soccer habit.

According to An Garda Síochána, it's not clear who won this round, so "a rematch will have to be scheduled." We'll say a prayer for whichever officer gets drafted since we think the sister's got this.